Hop to these fun Easter events this week across Manitoulin

MANITOULIN – The pandemic isn’t slowing the Easter Bunny down! The bunny will be making the rounds, in a physically-distance and safe way of course, to communities across Manitoulin this Easter weekend with plenty of other Easter events on offer too.

Assiginack

The municipality has received word that the Easter Bunny is coming to Manitowaning this Friday, April 2. The Easter Bunny is well aware of the physical distancing measures in place and is only going to pay a visit at the end of your driveway. If you would like the Easter Bunny to drop by on Good Friday morning, please email info@assiginack.ca with your name, address and phone number. The bunny will likely be hopping by between 8 and 9 am and will also be depositing a tiny bag at the end of your driveway, should you ask him/her to. If you live outside of Manitowaning, the Easter Bunny will also be making an appearance at the information booth from 9 to 10 am on Good Friday, waving at a socially safe distance of three metres and will have a basket of goodies separate from him should you wish to drive by and say ‘Happy Easter!’

There are some great Easter events in Assiginack this week too, beginning tonight, Wednesday, March 31 at 7 pm. Tune into the Assiginack Facebook page as events co-ordinator Jackie White teaches you some fun and easy ways to make decorated Easter eggs. All you need to have at the ready are hard-boiled eggs, nail polish, food colouring and four small Ziploc bags.

Then, from April 1-5, search out the Easter eggs and bunnies that will be hidden throughout the municipality. Clues will be posted on the website, Assiginack.ca, as well as on social media on April 1, to find hidden eggs and bunnies in the municipality.

“Your goal is to drive around and find them all, but please do not remove them!” Ms. White says. “You have to describe the location and colour of egg/bunny for each clue and email your answers to info@assiginack.ca by April 5 at midnight. Prizes will be announced a short time later.”

Wiikwemkoong

Holy Cross Mission Church in Wiikwemkoong will be recognizing the solemn nature of Good Friday with a livestreaming of Debajehmujig Storytellers’ telling of the Passion of the Christ thanks to Wiikwemkoong’s own FirstTelTV5. This has become a cherished annual community event. On Good Friday, April 2, head to the FirstTelTV5 YouTube page to tune in.

Northeast Town

To keep everyone safe this year the annual Easter egg hunt at the Centennial Museum of Sheguiandah will be a drive-through event to take place on Saturday, April 3 from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

Egg hunters and their families are asked to enter from Highway 6 where your vehicle will be directed to the Easter Bunny who will be handing out loot bags for the children and instructions for the family to find large Easter eggs that will be placed around the community of Sheguiandah. The Easter egg hunt will start with an exit onto Limit Street with prizes for some of the lucky participants.

Billings

Members of the Billings Parks, Recreation and Wellness Committee invite the children of the community to the Park Centre parking lot in Kagawong on Saturday, April 3 at 11 am for special Easter treats as long as supplies last—first come first served!

The committee asks that you stay in your vehicles where you will be given your Easter treats, drive-through style. Please remember to wear your masks!

Central Manitoulin

In Central Manitoulin, the Easter Bunny will be visiting the morning of Easter Sunday, April 4, and has a small amount of time in its delivery schedule for end-of-the-driveway visits and waves! Any parents wanting a visit for their kids can email the Easter Bunny’s Central Manitoulin spokesperson, Marcus Mohr, at centralecdev@amtelecom.net or phone 705-377-5726, and Mr. Mohr will do his best to fit you as the schedule and route permits. The Easter Bunny will also stop for a Facebook Live broadcast around 10 pm on the Central Manitoulin Facebook page, www.facebook.com/MunicipalityofCentralManitoulin.

And hop on over to the Central Manitoulin colouring page on Page 18 of this newspaper!

Gore Bay

Also on Easter Sunday, the Easter Bunny will be visiting the Town of Gore Bay! At 1 pm, keep an ear out for the telltale signs that the bunny is heading your way. Music will play which will let you know that the bunny will soon be in sight atop its ATV chariot. The Easter Bunny will be making his/her way throughout the streets of Gore Bay so be sure to wave a cheery hello.

The Expositor is also keeping its fun Easter tradition of hosting an Easter egg hunt in the pages of this very paper. Twenty eggs are hidden on ads throughout the newspaper. It’s your job to find each one and note the business or service that ad is helping to promote. The fill-out sheet is located on Page 17 (below) and readers have until Easter Monday, April 5, to get their submissions in!

Happy Easter!