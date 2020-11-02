HUBERT “KEITH” MCGAULEY

April 18, 1943 – October 26, 2020

In loving memory of Keith, who passed away peacefully, at the Manitoulin Health Centre in Little Current on Monday , October 26, 2020 at the age of 77. Reunited with his loving wife Elva (nee Phillips) McGauley. Father of Warren McGauley, Wendy Eadie and Robyn McGauley-Arthurs. Grandfather of Gregory McGauley, Autumn Eadie, Michael Eadie and Hunter McGauley. Predeceased by his parents Hubert and Helen (nee Hall) McGauley. Will be missed by brother Vance (Mary) and sister-in-law Lori Tilcox Leeson. Predeceased by siblings Darrel (Colleen “Bids”) McGauley, Dwight (Elaine predeceased) McGauley, Greg McGauley and Diane McGauley. He will be forever remembered by many nieces, nephews, as well as many friends and inlaws. As per Keith’s wishes, cremation has taken place and he will be laid to rest with Elva in Hilly Grove Cemetery at a later date. Donations in Keith’s memory can be made to a charity of your choice.