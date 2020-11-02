STEWART GRANT CUTHBERTSON

(aka Irving)

Stewart Grant Cuthbertson (aka Irving), passed away peacefully at Mindemoya Hospital on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at the age of 80 years. Beloved husband of Agnes (nee Klapka) and cherished father to Wendy, Dr. Leslie Cuthbertson (Derek Gravelle) and Erin (Ray) Delarge. “Grandpa” Irving to Jaxon and Zoey Gravelle. Predeceased by his parents Stewart and Esther (McCoomb) Cuthbertson and his business partner Neil MacArthur. Stewart was born in Mount Forest and grew up in Forest Hill. He worked at Eaton’s, where he met Neil. They went on to build Huron Sands Motel, which he ran for 50 years. He also started the jam business, Hawberry Farms, selling Hawberry Jelly across Canada. Jaxon and Zoey will miss sharing a can of Pepsi with Irving. As per Stewart’s wishes, there will be no funeral service. Cremation has taken place with burial at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the Mindemoya Hospital Auxiliary and may be made through SimpsonFuneralHome.ca.