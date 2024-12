MANITOULIN—Hydro One has announced a power outage for all of Manitoulin Island, Killarney and Whitefish River First Nation.

Hydro One, in a release, explained the utility must shut down the power line that provides electricity to the Manitoulin supply to carry out a high priority hot spot repair on the loop on Highway 6. Around 11,000 affected customers have been contacted by the utility.

The power outage will take place on Friday, December 20 from 2 am to 6 am.