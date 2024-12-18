SANDY MCDOUGALL

January 27, 1945 – December 9, 2024

Sandy McDougall, a pillar of strength and love, left this world on Monday, December 9, 2024. Born in Sudbury, Ontario, on January 27, 1945, he spent most of his years on the beautiful Manitoulin Island, where he built a life full of love, laughter and a little bit of mischief. Sandy was married to his beloved wife Elsie for an inspiring 58 years, a testament to a partnership founded on love, respect and a shared sense of humour. Together, they raised three daughters, Julia (Wendell) Sheppard, Joanne (James) Simpson and Jill (John) Windsor, who were his pride and joy. He also had cherished grandchildren, Christine Sheppard (Devin), Amanda Sheppard (Marc) and David Windsor. A cornerstone in the community, Sandy ran his own construction company, was a member of the Island Community Church, was an avid supporter of Strawberry Point Christian Camp and was always willing to help anyone who needed it. Known for his firm handshakes and solid hugs, Sandy carried a comforting and steadfast inner strength. Whether hunting, fishing, gardening or cheering for his Leafs, he approached life with zest and a stubborn determination that was uniquely him. All his family and friends will miss him. “The song has stopped, but the melody keeps playing.” A Celebration of his Life will be held May 17, 2025.