Law & Order

OPP seeks assistance with stolen ATV and trailer

On Monday, March 18, at approximately 7:45 pm, the Manitoulin detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a break and enter on Tobacco Lake Road in Gordon/Barrie Island township.

Investigation revealed that sometime between March 13-18, a residence was broken into. Several items were stolen from the property, including a Honda EU3000 generator, a red 2014 Honda SXC all-terrain vehicle (ATV) bearing Ontario marker 91NB5, and a 2013 Legend 712 trailer, bearing Ontario marker V67295.

If anyone has information or video surveillance that would assist with the OPP investigation, they are being asked to pleased contact 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.sudburycrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Charges laid after warrant executed

﻿On March 15 at approximately 5:33 pm, the Manitoulin detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of an individual who was breaching conditions by attending an address on Thorne Street in Mindemoya.

Officers executed a warrant on the residence and an individual was arrested.

Kimel Corbiere, 34 years old, formerly of M’Chigeeng and Mindemoya, was charged with fail to comply with probation order and failure to comply with undertaking.

The accused was held for a bail hearing and remanded into custody.