Ice Chips & Canoe Quips

Central Manitoulin Children’s Baseball Club is back!

Kids and coaches are so excited to be able to play ball again this year. The CMCBC is a six week program that will start on May 18 and run until the week of June 23. Registration will be happening on April 19 at the Mindemoya Ball Field from 6 to 8pm. Players ages 4-6 will play T-ball (a parent is on the field with them), 7-10 will play junior 3-pitch and 11-13 will play senior 3-pitch. The cost is just $25.

The executive is looking for new members to join their team. If you would like to be a part of this exciting adventure, the next executive meeting will be on April 13 at the Mindemoya Ball Field at 6 pm. If you need any more information. Please email Ellen Ferguson at skippee1@hotmail.com. Youth Softball Mindemoya Youth Softball

Tourney excitement!

With the CMCBC league just finishing up, players will get to put their skills to the test at the tourney! Registrations are now being taken for the youth softball tournament in Mindemoya that is coming up this June 24 – 26. The tourney will include youth from ages 4 to 18 and will max-out at 32 teams which includes approximately 70 games! Main organizer, Greg Lockeyer is looking at a daunting task, “The ‘pre’ registration had 33 teams penciled in! It will be disappointing if we have to turn teams away but there are only so many games we can accommodate.”

So, if you haven’t already, get your team entered! For individuals who don’t have a team but are looking to play, there are teams in all divisions still looking for both female and male players. Some 350 youth will be showing their skills all weekend long and making Mindemoya will be buzzing! For more information, please contact Greg at 249-377-6049.

Off his Rock, hockey!

Jaden Shawana, a member of Wiikwemkoong First Nation played his U16 season for the AAA Nickel Capitals in the U18 Great North Midget League. The U16 Nickel Capitals attended the GNML playoffs in Kapuskasing in March where they placed first in the standings however, fell short to the U18 Sudbury Nickel Capitals which ended their regular season.

Jaden had the unique opportunity to be on the team with four other Indigenous players: Maverick Fletcher, Missanabie Cree FN; Lucas Antonioni, Atikameksheng FN; Nate Lazarus, Moose Cree FN; and his head coach, (former NHL star) Jordan Cheechoo, also from Moose Cree FN.

While the season may have ended, the training continues for Shawana. In preparation for next season, Shawana will be attending two invitational camps; U16 & U18 Development, Combine and Prospects Camp in April and the Future Cubs Development Camp in May and June. Shawana remains optimistic that he can secure a spot on Team Ontario at the National Aboriginal Hockey Championships that will take place in May in Membertou, Nova Scotia. Great season and good luck, Jaden!

