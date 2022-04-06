DSB board names new CAO

﻿ESPANOLA—On behalf of the board of directors of the Manitoulin-Sudbury District Services Board (DSB), chair Bruce Killah is pleased to announce that with the retirement of the current chief administrative officer (CAO), Fern Dominelli, Donna Stewart has been appointed to the role of CAO effective September 1, 2022.

Ms. Stewart has worked for the DSB for 22 years, starting her career as front-line staff and working her way up the organization. She brings a wealth of knowledge and management experience. “Her proven ability to foster relationships with a wide variety of stakeholders will help continue the DSB’s legacy of engagement and will ensure that we can continue the movement on upcoming projects and initiatives,” Mr. Killah said in a press release.

Ms. Stewart holds a degree in sociology from Laurentian University and has recently pursued the achievement of the Public Sector Executive Leadership Institute Program.

“Donna Stewart has over 25 years of work and volunteer experience in the social services sector and we are grateful to have her leadership experience as our new organizational leader,” Mr. Killah continued.

“Donna will fit right in and the transition will be a smooth one,” added Richard Malette, vice chair of the board.