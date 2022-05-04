Inflatable waterpark coming to Gore Bay

﻿GORE BAY—This should be entertaining, for both participants and observers! Splash N Go Adventure Parks Limited will be setting up a very large, inflatable waterpark in the bay of Gore Bay this summer.

“There is capacity for 90 people to use the waterpark for every session, but we will be running at 70 people per session due to COVID-19,” said Mike Lafreniere, owner of the Sudbury-based company. “At the centre unit of the water park is a really cool obstacle, basically a big rolling log, that connects both ends of the park. In a location in Europe, they held a contest with a similar waterpark with 60 people trying out the obstacle and only four people made it across the rolling log. It can be as much fun watching those trying to get through the waterpark as those who are on it.”

“We’ve been in discussions with the company for a while now,” Gore Bay Mayor Dan Osborne told The Expositor after a recent council meeting when the final agreement was reached to have the waterpark in Gore Bay this summer. “They will be setting up an inflatable waterpark in the bay, and it will be in place with no cost to the town.”

“It is quite impressive and will draw people to town, which is always good,” said Mayor Osborne.

The waterpark will be set up and operated for the month of July in Gore Bay, with an option to remain for the entire summer (end of August) at its discretion.

The company will be providing lifeguards with the Lifesaving Society of Canada to supervise the waterpark at all times and be responsible for security and securing the park.

“Each session open to the public is for one-and-a-half hours,” said Mr. Lafreniere. “That doesn’t sound like much time, but keep in mind those using the waterpark are constantly running, jumping and climbing. It is like going non-stop at the gym.”

Mr. Lafreniere noted, “I own a few different businesses, one being A Maze N Fun and we have bouncy castles kids’ activities at every major event in Northern Ontario, including at events on the Island like Country Fest and Harbour Days.”

“We launched our first waterpark in 2021 in the Sudbury area. It was a resounding success, and we are proud to be expanding on it for the 2022 season,” said Mr. Lafreniere. “We started in 2021 and sold out two to three weeks in advance for any day when we had sessions. One of the reasons it is so popular is that it is an event that an entire family can take part in.” He pointed out that, along with the waterpark (which is brand new) in Gore Bay and one in Sudbury, a third will be set up at a resort in Niagara. A location for a fourth waterpark has not been announced yet.

The waterpark will actually be launched in Gore Bay on June 25. “The Gore Bay waterpark will be a brand new custom-designed park with features exclusive to the area, offering a different set of challenges and obstacles than the Chelmsford location,” a release explains. “The waterpark is suitable for ages five and over and this floating obstacle course is perfect for the whole family to enjoy.”

“During operation, the park will be hosting four, one-and-a-half hour sessions throughout the day. These sessions will start at 11 am, 1 pm, 3 pm and 5 pm. Visitors are encouraged to arrive 45 minutes before their booking times to sign in and complete waivers,” the release continues. “Passes will be available for $25 (tax included) per person, per session, and include full access to the inflatable park. As a result of the expected popularity of the park, visitors are strongly encouraged to purchase tickets online prior to arrival in order to guarantee entry.”

Passes are available for purchase via the Splash N Go Adventure parks website.