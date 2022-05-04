Donated wishing well to adorn Manitowaning waterfront

﻿MANITOWANING—A Manitowaning business has donated a ‘wishing well’ to the Township of Assiginack that will not only be an attraction to the community but, with support from those visiting the township waterfront, will support community groups.

“The TerraStar Building Products built the wishing well during the winter. It is a real ‘wishing well’ that will accept coins, and the funds will be able to go back into the community,” said Assiginack CAO/deputy clerk Alton Hobbs after council reviewed a letter from TerraStar last week.

Council reviewed a letter dated April 13, from management and staff at Terrastar which explains, “The management and staff of TerraStar Building Products have constructed a wishing well (which is about six to eight feet in height) which we would like to donate to the community, to be installed at the Manitowaning waterfront adjacent to the existing parking area.”

“It has been a labour of love from the staff at TerraStar and we feel it would be both an added attraction and benefit to the community as it is functional as well as attractive. It is designed to accept coin offerings that can be directed to support various activities or groups, at the township’s discretion,” the letter continues. “We can deliver it at your convenience and only ask the municipality place and maintain it.”

At its meeting, council passed a motion, “that we thank the management and staff of Terrastar Building Products for the donation of the wishing well and confirm that we will arrange placement at the waterfront.”