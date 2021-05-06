Information leads to M’Chigeeng arrest and seizure

M’CHIGEENG – On May 5, members of the UCCM Anishnaabe Police Service Intelligence/Drug Enforcement/Major Crimes Unit received information regarding persons trafficking in a controlled substance in the community of M’Chigeeng.

As such, a search warrant was executed at a residence on Hill Street, M’Chigeeng with the assistance of the UCCM Police, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service (WTPS).

A search of the residence revealed 10 grams of fentanyl, 19.3 grams of crack cocaine, 88.2 grams of cannabis (pre-packaged for sale), 127 grams of bulk cannabis with an estimated of $10,050 and $1,010 in Canadian currency.

As a result, three young persons have been charged with: possession for the purpose of trafficking in a Schedule 1 substance (fentanyl); possession for the purpose of trafficking in a Schedule 1 substance (cocaine); possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling; possession of cannabis; one count of property obtained by crime (the Canadian currency); and fail to comply with undertaking.

The young persons’ name cannot be released as per the Youth Criminal Justice Act. They are scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

The UCCM Anishnaabe Police Service, WTPS and OPP Community Street Crime Unit remains committed to working collaboratively and will continue to focus its efforts on major crime operations that pose a direct and elevated threat to the safety, security and wellness of our communities. This combined Integrated Street Crime Unit is a joint force operation and aims to identify and disrupt organized crime on Manitoulin Island through innovative technology, collaborative partnerships and traditional police work resulting I the arrests of those involved, holding them accountable for their criminal activities and the seizure of illegal drugs, prohibited firearms and proceeds of crime.