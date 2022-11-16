Island groups make significant donations toward ‘Let’s Emerg Together’ campaign

Renovation project enters second phase of work

MINDEMOYA—Several local organizations have made significant donations to the Mindemoya Hospital Auxiliary toward the Mindemoya Hospital emergency department ‘Let’s Emerg Together’ fundraising expansion project. Meanwhile the renovation and expansion has moved into phase two as progress continues.

On Tuesday of last week both the Haweater Shriners and the Central Manitoulin Lions Club, with support from the Central Manitoulin Historical Society, made donations toward the project.

“We are grateful to everyone. Thank you all so much and for your tremendous commitment to the hospital,” stated Paula Fields, president and chief executive officer of the MHC. “It is amazing.”

Jim Woods, a member of the Haweater Shriners stated, “The Haweater Shriners are pleased to be here today to present a cheque for $5,000 to add to the previous donations of $15,000 for a total of $20,000 to the Mindemoya Hospital Auxiliary toward the emergency department expansion. All money has been privately donated through the Haweater Nobles of the Shrine Club.”

Alison Sloss, of the Central Manitoulin Lions Club, presented a cheque in the amount of $1,000 toward the project, through funds raised by the Lions Club through the recent Hallowe’en Haunted Trail. She pointed out over 200 people went through the haunted trail.

Ted Taylor, president of the Pioneer Museum told The Expositor, “the donation made by the Lions Club is also on behalf of the Central Manitoulin Historical Society as well.” He pointed out that originally the Lions Club was going to donate the proceeds from the Hallowe’en Haunted Trail to the historical society. “I mentioned to Lion Marcus Mohr that the emergency department at the hospital would be a good place for these funds.”

The renovation and expansion of the Mindemoya Emergency Department moved into phase two last week as progress continues. The Mindemoya site, including the emergency department, remains open for patients and families as usual.

Phase two construction is expected to be completed in a few months. It will include a new registration and triage area as well as more private patient areas.

“It is amazing to see the vision coming together,” Ms. Fields continued. “I know staff are excited to welcome patients into the newly expanded space. Thank you so much to the community for your continued support and to everyone who came together financially to make this happen. We are going to be able to welcome everyone soon to our top-notch state of the art facility that will better serve our patients and our medical staff for future generations.”

“While improvements continue, the hospital wants to thank everyone for their patience and understanding through the inconvenience. Given the renovations and reduced space in the short term, people are being asked to limit the number of people who attend with them or visit.”

People who would like to contribute to the Let’s Emerg Together campaign can do so by sending your cheque payable to Manitoulin Health Centre at 11 Meredith Street East, Little Current, On. POP IKO, or go online at www.mhc.on.ca or call (705) 368-2300 with your credit card number.