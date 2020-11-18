Island rallies around fire victim

M’CHIGEENG—Elder Elizabeth Debassige, 99 years young, was still living at home until a recent electrical fire destroyed the near-centenarian’s home and with it everything she owned.

A community effort is underway to assist Ms. Debassige with donations of clothing and footwear, as well as financial support for her needs. Ms. Debassige is currently in hospital, but is reportedly doing fine.

Jackie Mynott, M’Chigeeng youth project co-ordinator, is assisting with the effort and accepting donations of clothing (size small), sweaters, a winter coat, size eight boots/shoes and warm blankets. A good number of donations have poured in over the weekend, noted Ms. Mynott, who suggested that monetary donations might prove more useful at this point.

Those looking to donate are urged to message Ms. Mynott, who is able to pick up donated items. Ms. Mynott can be reached at jackiebmynott@gmail.com or by Messenger on Facebook.

Tanya Debassige is accepting electronic mail transfers on her grandmother’s behalf which can be sent to tanyadebassige@gmail.com.

The elder Debassige is currently awaiting a bed at the nursing home in Wiikwemkoong but was still doing well as of press time Monday.