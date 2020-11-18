﻿THE SLASH—Assiginack and Tehkummah are once more reunited across the waters of Rogers Creek after crews installed the bridge spans on Lakeshore Road last week, ending the saga of the deteriorating bridge that has not seen vehicle traffic since 2015.

“It’s great to see this,” said Assiginack Mayor Dave Ham as work crews gathered around the bridge materials on the Assiginack side of the road la...