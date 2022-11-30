Island Singers prepare for first in-person concert in three years

MANITOULIN—The Island Singers are preparing for their first in-person concert in three years and will have a larger cast of singers than it did previously.

“This will be our first concert since Christmas 2019,” stated Chris Theijsmeijer. “As was the case with practically everything else, our concerts were cancelled in 2020 and 2021.”

“We have been practicing with several new members having joined the Island Singers,” said Mr. Theijsmeijer. “Some of our former singers did not return after COVID. But overall, our numbers are up.”Mr. Theijsmeijer pointed out, “we have been rehearsing as a group at the high school (Manitoulin Secondary School) for the past few weeks.”

“We are still going, and we should be ready to perform in concert again,” added the director. He pointed out the members of the Island Singers span all of Manitoulin Island. “Pretty much the entire Island is covered, with our performers coming from the different communities, from the East End to the West End of the Island.”

Mr. Theijsmeijer explained, “most of the songs we will be performing at the concert will be Christmas songs, but there will also be some variety with generally warm-the-heart kind of music.”

The Island Singers will be performing on Saturday December 3 in Little Current at the Little Current United Church at 7 pm and on December 4 at the Freshwater Community Church in Mindemoya at 3 pm.

Proceeds from the Saturday event in Little Current will once again support events and activities for residents at the Manitoulin Centennial Manor.