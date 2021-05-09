Police continue to search for Victor Branco

(M’CHIGEENG FIRST NATION, ON) – The Alert Ready Emergency broadcast earlier today as a result of the ongoing investigation into the whereabouts of Victor BRANCO has been cancelled. OPP resources have been scaled back and the search continues. There is believed to be no immediate threat to public safety. The general public in M’Chigeeng First Nation and the area around Highway 551 are no longer required to shelter in safety.

The OPP reminds the public to be aware of their personal safety at all times.

If you have any information regarding the location of Victor BRANCO, do not approach him, dial 9-1-1 and advise police immediately.