JAMES EDWIN HOPKIN

“JIM”

In loving memory of James “Jim” Edwin Hopkin, 75 years old. Our Dad was a man who had a low tolerance for just about anything. He challenged us like no other, but in our opinion, it only made us stronger. In an ironic way, it almost set the balance in our lives for who we needed to become. When his granddaughter came into our lives, she guided him toward compassion, generosity and love. We loved this side of our dad and are forever grateful that she is and was such a blessing to his life. Our dad was a labourer for as long as we have known him. He worked his family farm in Tehkummah where our lives began with him and our mother, Yvette. When he was not tending to the farm, he was travelling for work throughout Ontario as a bulldozer operator. When he was at home on weekends, we followed him around and helped where we could, cutting and storing stove wood, baling and hauling hay, being in our large family garden, playing from the rafters of the barn and riding to the ranch on the tractor or quad. These are our best childhood memories, thanks to our mom and dad. In his retirement, he spent time with his grandkids in Wiikwemkoong always being sure to have candy and shiny money to gift them with and apples and carrots for their pony, Pie Eyes. He also loved his almost daily rides to Tim Horton’s, especially since it was now in Little Current. After his mobility and travel decreased, he always gave the kids money to stop at the Buzwah Store on their way home from his place for their pick of treats and could be seen outside Andy’s coffeeshop for his almost daily Mother Parker’s coffee. We believe in forgiveness just as the Creator does and we say baamaapii to our dad knowing that he will rest in eternal peace and that the Creator has embraced his spirit and welcomed him home. Our days will forever be different without you. We love you Dad. Your kids, James (or as dad says, Jamie) and Jacqueline. Forever loved and cherished by children James (Bonnie) and Jacqueline (Lyle) and his grandchildren Alyssa Fawn, Justin Jones (predeceased) and Austin Ryder. Also remembered by his biggest support and caring friend Christine and his brother Everett who has always stayed in touch over the years. Family and friends gathered at Island Funeral Home on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 from 5 pm until 9 pm. A graveside service will take place in the spring at Hilly Grove Cemetery. Please share your thoughts, memories and photos at IslandFuneralHome.ca.