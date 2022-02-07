OLINE WILKINSON

(née Levesque)

Oline Wilkinson went to her heavenly home on January 30, 2022, in her 76th year, after a long battle with heart disease. She will be forever cherished by Allan Wilkinson, her husband of 53 years, her children and grandchildren, as well as her brother, sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews, and her church family. She will be dearly missed by her loved ones, who celebrate the knowledge that she is at rest with her Saviour. Oline grew up in North Bay, where she met Al, was married and began their family. She was a gentle, quiet woman, who will be remembered for her encouraging words and sweet smiles. Oline enjoyed singing and yard saling. She especially treasured family gatherings as well as times exploring the beauty of the Gospel through Bible study.Her favourite verse was Psalm 119:105, “Thy word is a lamp to my feet, and a light to my path.” She was a good partner in ministry at AOK and Spring Bay, always ready to help out with the work, or share a kind word. She will be remembered for being a faithful woman who loved the Lord, her family, church and community. A service of celebration is planned for April 30, 2022 at 1pm at the Freshwater Community Church, Mindemoya. Memorial donations may be made to the Freshwater Community Church benevolence fund, 51 Yonge St, Mindemoya, ON P0P 1S0, or https://freshwatercommunitychurch.ca. Please share your thoughts,memories and photos at Islandfuneralhome.ca.