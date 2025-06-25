Janet Anning awarded top Ontario Public Service honours

MINDEMOYA—Janet Anning, who worked as a victim services worker with the Victim Witness Assistance Program for 21 years (and with the Ministry of the Attorney General for 23 years) has received an Amethyst Award, the highest recognition within the Ontario Public Service (OPS).

“I was very overwhelmed to first be nominated for and then to receive this award,” Ms. Anning told The Expositor after receiving the award at a special ceremony held at the Elgin Theatre in Toronto last Tuesday night. “To be nominated for this award and to have some of my family and friends on hand for the presentation was very special.”

“I am very humbled and honoured,” stated Ms. Anning.

Ms. Anning was nominated for the award by her former boss, Mylene Renaud.

“Janet’s work with Indigenous communities has had a lasting impact on the individuals and communities she serves,” Ms. Renaud writes. “Her willingness to go above and beyond her professional responsibilities, coupled with her dedication to volunteering and advocacy, demonstrates her deep commitment to justice, equity and inclusion.”

“Janet’s personal qualities have earned her the trust and respect of the communities she serves and her advocacy for marginalized populations has helped to break down barriers and promote social change,” she continued. “Through her work, Janet is not only providing immediate support to those in need but also contributing to a broader movement for justice and healing in Indigenous communities. Her efforts serve as an inspiring example of the power of compassion, dedication and advocacy in creating a more just and equitable world.”

“Janet Anning is a dedicated and compassionate victim/witness worker who is known for her tireless commitment to assisting those affected by crime within the district of Manitoulin Island. The Victim Witness Assistance program is a vital component of the justice system, providing supports for individuals who have experienced or witnessed crimes. These services assist individuals navigate the complexities of the legal system, ensuring they have the emotional and informational support needed to participate effectively in court proceedings. In the context of Indigenous communities, where there is often an history of mistrust towards the justice system due to historical initiatives and systemic racism, her role becomes increasingly critical,” explained Ms. Renaud.

“Her work spans various First Nations communities, including Wiikwemkoong, Aundeck Omni Kaning, M’Chigeeng and Sheguiandah. Beyond her official duties Janet has a strong commitment to volunteering for the Special Olympics and advocating for marginalized populations. Her sense of inclusion, excellence and integrity make for a beacon of hope and support for the communities she serves.”

Ms. Renaud explained, “As a victim/witness services worker, Janet serves as a bridge between the justice system and the indigenous communities she works with. For many individuals, especially in marginalized populations, the legal system can be intimidating and alienating. Janet’s empathetic and culturally sensitive approach helps alleviate those fears, empowering her clients to engage with the process and seek justice.”

“Janet’s work is deeply collaborative, involving partnerships with police services like the Ontario Provincial Police, United Chiefs and Councils of Manitoulin Island and Wikwemikong Tribal Police,” wrote Ms. Renaud. “Her close cooperation with these law enforcement agencies ensures that victims and witnesses receive comprehensive support during the justice process. Additionally, Janet works alongside the Crown’s office, ensuring that legal proceedings are handled with sensitivity and attention to the needs of individuals.”

One of the key aspects of Janet’s work is her ability to build trust with her clients. Trust is crucial in victim witness services, particularly in Indigenous communities where historical trauma, such as the legacy of residential schools and ongoing systemic discrimination, has led to deep-seated mistrust of government institutions. Janet’s dedication to her clients, her honesty and her commitment to putting their needs first have made for a trusted figure in the communities she serves, wrote Ms. Renaud. “She understands the importance of cultural respect and works diligently to ensure her services are provided in a way that honours the tradition and values of other First Nations people.”

“Janet consistently volunteers her time and energy to support various community initiatives. Her investment in (Manitoulin) Special Olympics and her advocacy for marginalized populations highlights her deep commitment to creating a more exclusive and just society,” wrote Ms. Renaud. “The Special Olympics is an organization dedicated to providing sports training and competition opportunities for individuals with intellectual disabilities. Janet not only helps create positive experiences for participants but also contributes to breaking down barriers and challenging stereotypes about individuals with disabilities.”

“Janet embodies the core values of exclusion, excellence, and integrity, making her an invaluable asset to the Ontario public service,” wrote Ms. Renaud. “Her commitment to inclusion is evident in her approach to working with diverse communities, particularly Indigenous populations. Her work with First Nations communities reflects her dedication to fostering an inclusive environment where every voice is heard and respected.”

The Amethyst Awards are presented annually by the Ontario Public Service to recognize and celebrate the outstanding achievements, professionalism, and passion of Ontario public servants. These awards are considered the highest recognition within the OPS and are presented in a special ceremony. The Amethyst Award winners are individuals or teams who have demonstrated excellence and service in their roles.

David Corbett, deputy Attorney General read the nomination citation forwarded for Ms. Anning’s nomination at the ceremony, and the award was presented by Michelle Emanuele, secretary of the cabinet of Ontario.

Four individual awards were presented in the industry category with 16 group awards and two lifetime awards.