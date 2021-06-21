JEAN ELIZABETH MCLENNAN

(HUTCHINSON)

July 21, 1918 – June 17, 2021

Jean passed away peacefully where she wanted to be, at her cottage on Lake Manitou in Manitowaning with her loving granddaughter Melanie (Carr) by her side. Even in her last days, she was still the ‘boss’ and making things happen. We all were honoured to do our part to make her last wish successful. Beloved wife of Gladdin (Happy) McLennan (predeceased December 1991). Loving mother to Jill (Carr – Larry) (both predeceased). Eldest daughter of Elias and Grace (Mitchell) Hutchinson (both predeceased). Loving sister of Doris Williamson (Orion ‘Bus’ – both predeceased), Bettina (Betty) McGregor (George – both predeceased), Douglas Hutchinson (Mary) of Sandfield, Mary Lou Lochead (Alex) of Melbourne, Ontario and Harold Hutchinson (predeceased infant). Family was always #1 in her life and she would do anything she could to help each and every one of them out. Aunt Jean was adored by many nieces and nephews by both blood and by heart. There are many words to describe Jean from amazing, to being an ambassador, to being the Matriarch of the family. Her memory was like no other, from dates to names to events of what happened in the past. We all wish we had her gift. Jean loved people and to be around them to have a good laugh, tell stories, and was always up to having a good party at which she could dance at. She had the love of community and making it a better place to be. Born in Sandfield, she attended Manitowaning High School and eventually went on to attend Owen Sound Business College. She took over the insurance business from Milt McConkey and made it her own, McLennan Insurance for 40 years until she retired at the age of 80 in 1998. But many would say she never retired at all. Jean made contributions to the success of almost every organization in Manitowaning from the early days of the skating club, the museum, the arena, the curling rink and the golf course to name a few. With her drive and determination she was successful in every grant applied for, and always for the betterment of the community. She has been the president of the UCW for many years right up to her last day. Jean never said no to a challenge and always seemed to find a way to make it happen. If there was a way, she would find it. Jean always loved dressing up for a dance, a parade or a good halloween party. Her love of parades found her riding in style in the last years in her favourite red convertible with her favorite chauffeur. Today may Jean be dancing in heaven with her beloved ‘Happy’ smiling down on each and every one of us. May her legacy be, do something nice for someone with no expectations in return. Do something for your community to make it a better place to live. Jean’s Lifetime endevours; Drama Club, swimming program, skating club, Museum, Manitowaning Historical Society, Michael’s Bay Historical Society, arena, Agricultural Society, horse races, Norisle, Golf Course, Curling Club, Knox United Church.

Jean was: ‘Manitowaning’s Grand Dame;’ ‘she was strong in her views but respected by all;’ ‘if you ever need an example of “giving back,” look to Jean!;’ ‘she was an inspiration to everyone who knew her, and lived life to the fullest right to the very end;’ ‘she was larger than life, a true icon;’ ‘she was a wonderful lady, a community-minded person, a business-minded person who loved to have fun;’ loving, strong, remarkable lady but one of a kind;’ ‘she was a force to be reckoned with and also an inspiring and determined woman;’ ‘she made an immeasurable contribution to her community and others.’

Visitation will be by appointment only. Please visit IslandFuneralHome.ca to book a time slot. Visitation is Wednesday, June 23, 2021 from 2:15 pm to 5:45 pm at Island Funeral Home. Graveside service by invitation only. All COVID protocols must be followed including face mask, hand sanitizing and social distancing. In lieu of flowers

donations in memory of Jean can be made to the Knox United Church, c/o Bob Purdy, 25 Napier Street, Manitowaning, Ontario P0P 1N0 or the Assiginack Curling Club, 26A Clover Valley Road, Manitowaning, Ontario P0P 1N0.