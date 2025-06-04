JOHN MARVIN CORBIERE

“Duke” Duke Corbiere passed peacefully at the age of 90 surrounded by love. He is welcomed with open arms by his son Gary Corbiere Baa (Kim Murray) (d. 2004), his parents John Baptiste Corbiere Baa and Elsie Corbiere (nee Zack) Baa, his brothers Calvin Corbiere Baa, the late Adeline Baa, his sisters Shirley Roach Baa and Dianne Corbiere Baa, as well as his two older brothers George Baa and Charlie Baa. Lovingly remembered by his children Joe and Darlene. Left to share the memories are his grandchildren Brett (Megan), Greg, Marlys (Eric), Ali (Ryan), Ty (Cali), Alicia (Tehatsistahawi) and Renee, as well as great-grandchildren E.V., Oden, Ottero, Catalina, Aubrey and one on the way. While Duke’s passing was peaceful, he had fought his entire life. His mother passed away when he was young. He went through Day School and ended in the Shingwauk Residential School. Dad described the fights in which the combatants were surrounded by their schoolmates and only one person walked out. “The reserve, under Mr. Corbiere’s leadership, grew from a sandy strip of land with houses scattered among the trees to what has been described by government officials as a model for other reserves in Canada.” You either loved him or hated him. He lived his life, with no grey areas. He never played the victim card. He was fiercely supportive, protective of his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and of course, his community. Duke was very action-oriented. He helped people who helped themselves. Yet, he quietly helped people who needed it. As, in a lot of cases, Indian politics puts friends at odds. Dad though, continued to assist people who helped themselves. A good friend of mine, Bert Sewell, told me “No matter how mad your dad was at my family, he would always sign my logging permits.” Dad was an old school leader, whose leadership skills came through hard work and experience. The fire in his heart burned white hot. Dad was a drinker. People would criticize him for this. However, I think it was the combination of all his characteristics that made him the successful Chief that he was. Dad achieved amazing results with his acumen of collected experiences, knowledge and application of this combination of skills. He never learned what he couldn’t do. His unflappable belief that you could do what you wanted, the prospect of failure was not in his view. Dad and Mom were a great team! Duke had negotiating skills, he had the analyzing skills of a lawyer and he had developed a huge network. His skills were developed and honed at the Shingwauk Residential School, the logging camps, the sawmills, truck driving, mining at Jardun Mine. He was a painter of high steel and buildings, he advanced to the top of overhead crane operators at Algoma Steel, arena manager, Zamboni operator, and of course, Chief of Batchewana. He also hauled hay to Florida and worked at the Kewadin Casino. He would often tell us that when he started the annual Band budget was $1,000 and when he left it was $12 million. He was able to gain millions of dollars in band buildings, roads, water and sewer. He settled the first land settlements. Yet, in the 90s the second time he was Chief. The Council would literally leave the meeting when he attended. Then when he didn’t attend the meetings, because of this frustrating Council tactic, the Council protested to Indian Affairs to have Dad removed from the Chief position for non-attendance to meetings. So, my sister Darlene, Dad and I were preparing for his INAC hearing. Now all my years of upper education and employment training had me trained to produce a back-up plan. So, I suggested that we needed a back-up plan. Dad exploded, “What the hell, …….. do you think we are going to lose?” It was a revelation into part of who he was! Having a back-up plan makes it easier to give up and go to the back-up plan. He never had a back-up plan. He would change tactics on the fly and continue after his ultimate goals. His expectations for himself, his family, his friends, his community and colleagues were high. He expected people to be successful. Duke did not overanalyze. Positive action was the predominant result. Dad played on a baseball team from Garden. This team had the best pitchers, the best hitters and the best fielders. They won all their preseason games. However, they never won a game all season. He and Danny Boy laughed at this situation almost every time they met. Corbiere Decision: The Corbiere decision, decided in the Supreme Court of Canada, the question of Band Member voting rights. Essentially, the paternalistic Indian Act, stated in section 77, that to vote, you had to be “ordinarily resident” on reserve. Of course, ordinarily resident was not defined. Everyone voted while dad was the chief. Then the new Council decided to take that right away and bowed to the racist control of the Indian Act. Dad and my brother, Gary, beat the biggest law firm in Canada. Gary successfully argued at the Federal Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court of Canada. Two Indians from downtown Batchewana challenged and beat the bully. Definitely, punched the bully in the nose. Dad had fired the trial lawyer, because the trial lawyer had gone golfing with the Crown’s lawyers. Dad and other Band Members challenged section 77 of the Indian Act under section 15 of the Constitution. Since Batchewana had lost all its land upon signing the infamous Penefather Treaty, the Band elections obviously could not be held on Reserve lands, simply because there were no lands. So, Batchewana Band Elections were held in Sault Marie and in Garden River. Sadly, the Band Council of the day, used Band Member monies to fight against the majority of Band Members. The majority of Band Members lived off reserve. The Band Council’s lawyer, Bill Henderson, even gave up during the Supreme Court hearing. It was very sad to see our money misused. Also, the Corbiere decision also changed the Court’s interpretation of section 17 of the Constitution. Father Duke was the main witness. The unfortunate Crown lawyer had the usual lawyer’s cockiness. In addition, the Crown lawyer thought that Dad was just another drunken Indian, no water, no hope, no chance. Just a whiskey drinking Indian. It was epic to watch how badly Dad beat the lawyer at the lawyer’s game. The Crown lawyer was ambushed by his own arrogance and Dad’s superior intelligence. This decision affected every reserve across Canada. It is very similar to what is happening today. The colonial government created the Indian Act; the Indian Act imposed the Band Council. Is it surprising that the Canadian government created and controlled Indian Act Band Council, sides with the Canadian government against the Band Members? The Band members are the holders of the Treaty Rights, inherent indigenous rights. The federally controlled Indian Act Band Council negotiated with the federal government to sell out our rights and control our money. Yet, we, the holder of the rights were never consulted on anything. The Indian Act Band Council now controls our money. It will not tell us anything. Dad always said the “current Councils were overstepping their boundaries and had no jurisdiction to negotiate our rights without our approval.” Further, the federal government and the provincial government also know this. Their current Indian Act Band Councils have essentially stolen our money. Dad wanted to fight while he was dying. Community Service as Chief: Duke was Chief from 1966 to 1980 and served one more term in the 90s. During his tenure, Dad and Mom, with the help of other members, turned the Rankin Reserve from swampland into a thriving community. When they left in 1980 there was no housing shortage, the community had costly infrastructure that still services 45 years later and a $12 million annual budget. The subdivision in the west end of Rankin has fully serviced lots with completed houses. The Sault Tribe came and visited our subdivision. A telling comment was “Look Indians do not have to live in tar paper shacks!” The Council led by Duke took advantage of opportunities. For example, Sault Ste. Marie wanted to expand city services into Manitou Park. However, the cost was prohibitive. Duke and the Council were able to leverage their ability to attract federal funds to build the roads, bring in city water and sewer services. Thus, the city and the Reserve mutually benefitted. Prior to these two incidents occurred that opened these doors. The first was the settling of the incident, of the Ministry of Transportation having neglectfully built the Trans Canada highway over a piece of unsold Batchewana surrendered land. The Crown did not want to give the money directly to the Batchewana Indians. So, the funds were earmarked for different projects. These projects included the purchasing of the grader, the building of the daycare, the administration building and the arena. A track record was established; thus, the Province and Canada were inclined to negotiate more funds which the Batchewana Band put to good use. The second incident was when Jean Chretien (when he was Minister of Indian Affairs) came to visit our community. As they were driving in, Chretien in his heavy french accent asked “where is the reserve”? Dad and Mom, having hit the badly gravelled road, in unison, said “right here!” After getting badly jolted and bounced around, Chretian said “Tabernac, the Indians need better roads.” As a result, the Band was able to get first class paving. Gran Street and Frontenac paving was so good that the Cycling Club used this stretch for their races. The financing of the Industrial Park was extraordinary as well. Dad went to a National INAC meeting. The Regional Director General, of the three prairie provinces, asked how to get money for economic development. The Regional Director General of Ontario said “ask Chief Corbiere.” It turned out that Chief Corbiere had gotten more Economic Development money for the Blue Heron Industrial Park then the three prairie provinces combined. Duke, John Sewell and Stan Nolan brought a group of young hockey players to Oakville in 1967. We played three games in Oakville. A highlight of the trip was going to see and meet George Armstong and the Stanley Cup Champions, the Maple Leafs. We went there in the winter of 1967, which was the winter after the Leafs won their last Stanley Cup. The boys included Ted Nolan, Danny Perrault, Scotty Lesage, Jimmy Payment, Steve Boissoneau, Albert and Davey Sewell, Brad and Donald Syrette, Greg and Steve Boyer, Terry Corbiere and Joey Corbiere. In 1995, Dad and Darlene presented information to the Royal Commission on Aboriginal of People. Dad continued to think outside the box. The passing of Gary really hit him hard. Losing the 1980 election was another disappointment. Dad was influenced by community members: Percy Agawa, Isadore Agawa, Margarite Syrette, Happy LeSage, Louis Syrette, Nuggs Syrette, Kathleen Syrette, George Agawa, James Agawa, Justin Syrette, Victoria Syrette, Joan Zack, Ginger Zack, John Zack, Harry Jones, Lizum Boyer, Tony Syrette, Stan Nolan, Rose Nolan, Frank Boyer Sr., Liz Boyer, Bojo Boyer, Eli Jordan, Madeline Jordan, Liz Jordan, Bob Syrette, Bill Boyer, Cookie Sayers, Andrew Corbiere, Betty Grawbarger, Arnold “Solly” Soloman, Fanny Soloman, Ben Boyer, Dave Syrette, John Sewell, Stella Sewell, Richard Nolan, Frank Nolan, Marg Lesage, Carl Lesage, Danny Boy Pine, Jim Sayers, Jerome Syrette, Hilda Syrette, Champ Syrette, Dennis Jones, Corella Lesage, Robert Robinson Jr. and Jordon brothers (Bob, Don). Duke listened to his Band members. One example is that he tried to move everyone to Rankin. He reasoned that to get more bang for the buck regarding the high cost of providing services, it would be less costly to further invest in Rankin. The people who lived their entire life in Goulais did not want this. Duke backed off. Dad was also influenced by his network of Anishinabek leaders: Ron Wakegijig, Doug Daybutch, Clayton Shawana, Bill Meawasige, Ernie Debassigie, Johnny Yesno, Billy Nothing, Susan Hare, Joe Hare and Richard Pine. His network included non-nish leaders: he developed a reputation of getting things done. Arthur Wishart, Alderman Gualazzi, Ron Irwin, Jean Chretien, Alderman Manso, Don Snead, Vern Gran, John Rhodes and Merv Smith. In summary, I know I have missed a lot of people, I do apologize. Duke’s interactions left both positive and negative responses. Dad did not respond to the Jagonash politicians and government employees with his hat in hand. When Bill Henderson was working for INAC, Dad had to chase him around his office to get Henderson to talk to him. When I started working, I was often asked if I was Duke’s son. One fellow, Lance Bisch, commented “that son of a bitch, kicked me off the Rankin four times and still got the arena built.” Duke would demand that the government staff were there to assist the Anisnabek people and were not there to abuse their power. Duke Corbiere, fierce Ogitchida, Ogimah, we will miss you! A Celebration of life for Duke will be at the Rankin Arena on Friday, June 20, 2025 from 3 to 8 pm. “Simply, higher expectations produce better results! Duke was “a riddle wrapped in a mystery inside an enigma, but perhaps there is a key.” Winston Churchill.