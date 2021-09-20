JOAN IRENE KAY

(nee Irving)

February 19, 1942 – September 12, 2021

It is with heavy hearts and wonderful memories of a life well lived that we sadly announce the passing of Joan Irene Kay on Sunday, September 12, 2021 in her 79th year, at the Mindemoya Hospital. Daughter of the late Ted and Jean Irving. Beloved wife of Russell Kay. Loving mother to Grant (Elga) and Greg (predeceased) (Sherry). Joan will be lovingly remembered by her cherished grandchildren Tara Lee Kay, Kyrstin Lynn (Darryl), Keeley Anne (Dave) and proudest great-grandmother to Harlynd, Havyn, Lexie, Axel, Kaleeya and Kendra. Joan and Russ recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this past September 1st. Joan will be sadly missed and cherished by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends from coast to coast. At Joan’s request, cremation has taken place. Please join the family for a Celebration of Joan’s Life on Saturday, September 25, 2021 from 1 pm to 4 pm at the Mindemoya Community Centre. Due to COVID-19 protocols, masks must be worn and proof of vaccination and photo ID must be shown to enter the community centre and social distancing must be respected. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honour of Joan to NEO Kids Foundation. Island Funeral Home can only accept cheques for all charitable donations. Russ and family would like to thank all the homecare PSWs and all nurses and doctors of the Mindemoya Hospital for the extraordinary care of Joan. Please share your thoughts, memories and photos at IslandFuneralHome.ca.