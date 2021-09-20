MARCEL THOMAS TURGEON

July 1, 1936 – September 8, 2021

It is with deep sadness that the family of Marcel Thomas Turgeon announces his peaceful passing on the evening of Wednesday, September 8, 2021, in his home on Manitoulin Island at the age of 85 years. Marcel just celebrated his 62 year anniversary with his loving and devoted wife Haroldene (Deanie) (Prescott). Loving father to David and Gregory and adored Papa to Matheson, Mackenzie and Lindsey. He will be sadly missed by his loving sisters Rochelle Servant, Jeanne D’Arc Boulanger, his brother Marc Turgeon, and his deceased sister Anita Turgeon. He will also be sadly missed by many extended family members and friends, fondly remembered by the many Prescott brothers and sisters-in-law and their families. Marcel was born on July 1, 1936, in Gogama, Ontario to Edelta and Joseph Turgeon. He lived a full wonderful life and was known for his good sense of humour and hard work, kindness and generosity. He achieved 36 years as a Locomotive engineer with CN Rail out of Capreol, Ontario. He enjoyed singing and playing the guitar with many friends and family. He also dedicated his time to playing the guitar for many years at the Immaculate Conception Church in M’Chigeeng. Marcel was an outstanding man and he will be greatly missed by all. In keeping with his wishes, due to COVID there will be no service at this time. Donations in Marcel’s memory can be donated to St Joseph’s Continuing Care, Sudbury, Ontario or any charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated. The family wish to thank Bayshore PSWs and nurses and Community Care Assess Centre workers.