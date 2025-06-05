Protect yourself from wildfire smoke

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued an air quality statement for:

§ Manitoulin Island

§ Chapleau, Missinaibi Lake

§ Gogama, Foleyet

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (Government of Canada), smoke from wildfires (forest fires) is affecting air quality. Public Health Sudbury & Districts would like to remind residents of the health effects of wildfire smoke and how to protect yourself.

Different people can have very different reactions to the same amount of smoke. Those more likely to experience symptoms from wildfire smoke include older adults, people who smoke, pregnant people, infants and young children, people who do strenuous outdoor work or exercise, and people with existing health conditions, such as cancer, diabetes, respiratory, or heart conditions.

“Mild symptoms from wildfire smoke can usually be treated at home and may include a mild cough, headache, and eye, nose, or throat irritation,” said Jane Mantyla, a health promoter with Public Health Sudbury & Districts’ Health Protection Division.

“If you have more severe symptoms, talk to a health care provider. You can also call or chat online with a registered nurse day or night for free, secure, and confidential health advice by contacting Health811—visit health811.ontario.ca (Ontario Government), or call 811 (TTY 1.866.797.0007). In an emergency, call 911. Watch out for severe cough, wheezing, difficulty breathing, asthma attacks, dizziness, chest pain, and irregular heartbeat,” said Mantyla.

The best way to protect your health is to reduce your exposure to wildfire smoke. You can do this by limiting outdoor and strenuous physical activities, staying indoors with windows and doors closed, and using a portable air purifier (Government of Canada). If you must spend time outdoors, a well-fitted respirator type mask, such as a NIOSH-certified N95 or equivalent respirator (which does not allow air to pass through small openings between the mask and face), may help reduce your exposure to the fine particles in smoke. If you feel unwell or have difficulty breathing, stop outdoor activities altogether.

Other precautions to take:

§ Check the Air Quality Health Index (Ontario Government) before going outdoors and sign up to receive air quality alerts on the WeatherCAN (Government of Canada).

§ Use the best quality air filter that your ventilation system can handle based on manufacturers’ recommendations. Be sure to run the fan mode and put the system on recirculate. A MERV 13 rated air filter is recommended to remove fine particulate matter.

§ If needed, visit community centres, libraries, or shopping malls to get a break from the smoke.

§ Take care of your mental health during a wildfire smoke event.

Air quality conditions can change rapidly. For more information, check the Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) (Ontario Government), visit phsd.ca, or call Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705.522.9200, ext. 464 (toll-free 1.866.522.9200) to speak to a public health inspector.