JOSEPH ARMOS LANDRIAULT

May 21, 1934 – April 4, 2025

Our family is sad to announce the passing of Joseph Armos Landriault on Friday, April 4, 2025 at St. Joseph’s General Hospital, Elliot Lake, after a short illness in his 90th year. A beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather, great-grandfather, trusted loyal friend and mentor to many. Joe leaves behind a legacy of kindness, gentleness, compassion, respect, humour and love for his family and many friends. Born in Walford, Ontario on May 21, 1934 to the late Eugene and Olga Landriault. He leaves behind his cherished wife Lynn ( late wife Mary); children Brian (Sabina) (late wife Marilyn), Joanne (Raymond), Dennis and Marc ( Carmella); sisters Dolores (late John), Lorraine (late Clarence ), Jeannine (Wilfred), Lucy (Larry), Annette; brothers Reg (late wife Shirley), Emile (Cindy), Lawerence (Annette); his deceased siblings Cecile (Leonard), Fay, Eugene Jr., Mike (Marion) and Adlore (Lorraine). Joe is fondly remembered by Lynn’s children Karen (Tim) and John (Maggie). Retired for many years, Joe enjoyed playing music and would often play with his peers in Elliot Lake to the delight of many. Papa Joe will be dearly missed by his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren who he showered with stories, bear hugs, witty humour and silly songs. He will especially be missed on his 8 pm nightly family FaceTime call with his four children as they updated each other on their daily activities, discussing the world events and attempting to solve the world’s problems with humour and laughter. “We all knew this day would eventually come, and like many other families who have lost a loved one, we wish it would’ve never ended…” We will cherish your memory. We thank you for all you were, and we treasure a life well lived. Cremation has taken place. The graveside funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 24, 2025 at 11 am at the Espanola Cemetary, followed by a luncheon at the Espanola Legion.