MARIAN E. AELICK

December 22, 1942 – April 12, 2025

The family of Marian E. Aelick wishes to announce her peaceful passing on Saturday, April 12, 2025, at the Manitoulin Health Centre in Mindemoya.She was predeceased by her beloved husband Wilmer “John” David Aelick and her parents Robert South and Grace (née Wilkinson McCauley). Marian is survived by her two daughters Susan Newson (Greg) and Kimberly Brander (Paul); grandchildren Kyla Newson and Connor Newson (Robyn and sons Avery and Brooks), and Clayton Brander and Ryan Brander and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Marian was a secretary for more than 20 years and in her retirement, found a passion for genealogy, which took her on adventures across Canada and abroad. She also found joy in gardening and walking her dog. She was a member of The Order of the Eastern Star for more than 58 years. The family extends heartfelt thanks to all the staff at Manitoulin Health Centre, especially her oncology nurses Evan and Jennifer and her doctors, Dr. G. Desmarais and Dr. M. Harelnikava, for their compassionate care. Marian will be laid to rest beside her husband, John, her parents, Robert and Grace and other loved ones at Coldsprings Cemetery, Bidwell Township, Manitoulin Island, Ontario in June of 2025 with a Celebration of Life. Details will be advertised. In lieu of flowers, donations in Marian’s memory may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society. Please share your thoughts, memories and photos at www.islandfuneralhome.ca.