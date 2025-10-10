JOSHUA ALEXANDER COSBY

May 6, 1991 – October 1, 2025

It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Joshua Alexander Cosby. Joshua left this earth on Wednesday, October 1, 2025, surrounded by his family. Joshua was one of the brightest souls, the kindest hearts and could light up any room he wheeled himself into! He loved telling stories, smiling, making people laugh, trying new things, playing dice with his family and spending his free time fishing. If he was out fishing, nothing else mattered to him. Josh touched the lives of anyone who had the pleasure of meeting him and if you met him, just know he remembered you! He never let any of his challenges slow him down, defeated all odds more times than we could physically count and we couldn’t be prouder of him. Joshua will be loved and missed by everyone who knew him. Joshua is survived by his parents Russel Cosby (Cindy Yaxley) and Christine Cosby (Dean); siblings Quinton Cosby (Jazz Fournier), Zabrina Cosby (Brandon McKinley), Bobbie Yaxley (Jeff Jones) and Robert Innes (Angie Cowie); as well as many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his grandparents Alex Cosby, Pearl Chambers (King Chambers), Denis Rippengal and Shirley Rippengal. Family and friends gathered for visitation at Island Funeral Home on Saturday, October 11, 2025 from 2 to 5 pm and 7 to 9 pm.