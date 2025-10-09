Ontario Premier Doug Ford arrives on Manitoulin with three major announcements

Yes, the swing bridge was one of them

MANITOULIN—The news was all good when Premier Doug Ford flew into the Manitoulin East Municipal Airport to visit Manitoulin Island for the second time and to make three important announcements.

First up was a stopover in Wiikwemkoong where the premier and other dignitaries, including Algoma-Manitoulin MPP Bill Rosenberg, broke ground on a new 68-bed nursing home in the community. Next up was a quick stop at Tim Hortons in Little Current to meet a few local folks then a stopover at the Manitoulin swing bridge to announce the roughly $9 million request for proposals for the detailed design of a new two-lane swing bridge to be located beside the present one. Finally, the premier and his entourage were off to Gore Bay to another funding announcement, this time it was funding for a new nursing home, St. Joseph’s Lodge.

The Ontario government is awarding a contract for the detail design of a new two-lane bridge that will replace the Little Current Swing Bridge on Highway 6 in the Town of Northeastern Manitoulin and the Islands. The new bridge will provide year-round access to the provincial highway network, making it easier for workers to connect to jobs, housing and essential services, while supporting businesses by helping to drive economic growth and tourism across the region.

“As Manitoulin Island’s only road crossing, the Little Current Swing Bridge has been a crucial link for families, workers and businesses for over a century,” said Premier Doug Ford. “By building a new and wider bridge, we’re supporting the community’s continued economic growth and ensuring residents have reliable year-round access to our province’s highway network for the next 110 years.”

Stantec Consulting Ltd. is being awarded the detail design contract.

As the only road crossing to Manitoulin Island, the 110-year-old existing bridge will be replaced with a new two-lane bridge, a pedestrian walkway and bike lane. The government is investing more than $200 billion through its plan to build Ontario, including historic investments in road and highway infrastructure in Northern Ontario to support economic growth, help drivers get around safely and keep workers on the job.

“Our government is investing in the critical infrastructure that keeps Ontario moving,” said Prabmeet Sarkaria, Minister of Transportation. “With detail design underway, we’re taking the next step to get a new bridge built, improving safety and reliability for residents and businesses in the North, while supporting good-paying jobs and economic growth.”

The new two-lane bridge is part of Ontario’s $30 billion plan to build, repair and expand critical transportation infrastructure across the province.

“The Little Current Swing Bridge is not only an iconic landmark in the community, but also a vital link for residents, tourists, businesses and emergency services in accessing Manitoulin Island,” said George Pirie, Minister of Northern Economic Development and Growth. “Our government is investing in the replacement of this bridge to bring a key piece of the past into the future — making travel easier, keeping Manitoulin Island connected and ensuring people and goods can move safely, efficiently and reliably in the North.”

The Ontario government completed the planning, preliminary design and environmental assessment to replace the Little Current Swing Bridge in September 2023. During peak summer months, approximately 4,500 vehicles rely on the bridge each day.