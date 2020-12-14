JOYCE SPRACK

August 29,1936 – December 11, 2020.

Joyce Margena Sprack of Manitowaning passed away at the Manitoulin Health Centre in Little Current on December 11, 2020. At the age of 84, Joyce passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Dear daughter of the late Audrey and Beatrice Hembruff. Beloved wife of 64 years to Brian George Sprack. Loving mother of Debbie (Larry), Michael (Norma), Anne (John), Shari, Marc (Wayne), Stacey, and Scott (Courtney). Cherished Nan of David, Danny, Devon, Jason, Teri-Lyn, Bobby, Vanessa, Kate, Samantha, Lucas, Tyler, Hailey, and great nan of Eric, Jared, Josh, Jake, Ethan, Hunter, Taylor, Austin, Danika, Jordon, Emerson, Lynken, and Easton. Joyce was predeceased by her brothers Grant, Lyle, Randy, and her sister Mary-Ellen and survived by her brothers Alan and Lynn. Joyce will be deeply missed by all of her adoring family, including, her two sister-in-law’s Stella and Lyn, and her many nieces and nephews whom she adored. Joyce always said that she could count the most important things in her life on one hand. Brian, her children, her family, her friends, and Manitoulin Island. Joyce was a dedicated businesswoman who had numerous businesses in Manitowaning which she operated with such pride. Joyce and Brian loved to host poker games with some of the “boys” and she rarely lost. She was an active member of the Manitowaning community by participating in sports and recreation, especially baseball and curling. A proud member of the Southeast Lion’s Club, Joyce ran the local beauty pageants for many years, helping young women build both confidence and collegiality. She and Brian enjoyed many travels, however, she was always eager to come back home to “God’s Country.” Brian would say that Joyce always threw an anchor off the middle of the bridge so she could find her way home. Joyce had many lifelong friends whom she cherished. She was a proud Budge’s School graduate, proudly sharing their anthem “thunder, lightning, rain or sleet, Budges, Budges can’t be beat.” She and Brian spent many days driving through parts of the Island, exploring roads untraveled and reminiscing days of ole and memories enjoyed with friends and family. Joyce loved her home and welcomed all whom needed a place to stay. She loved entertaining people and was happiest when her house was full of family and friends. In the last four years, Joyce was a resident at the Wiikwemkoong Nursing Home where she was cared for by a dedicated team of individuals who became her extended family. Joyce was known as the “Lady in Red” who was often found sitting at the front door of the home. When anyone said hello and asked her how she was, she would respond by saying “better now that I see you”. As a family, we felt great comfort in knowing that the dedicated staff were there to care for our dear wife, mother and nan. For that, we are eternally grateful.

We would like to thank Dr. Cisa, the nursing staff at both Health Sciences North, and the Manitoulin Health Centre for their care. We would also to thank all of those that have reached out with condolences to our family over the last few days. We plan to have a Celebration of Life in 2021. The date, time, and place will be announced. We will look forward to having you share your memories of Joyce with us.

To our dear lady in red, know we love you and that this is not our goodbye to you. We will see you later. In lieu of flowers donations in Joyce’s name can made to the Wiikwemkoong Nursing Home.