EVERETT PATTISON

Everett Pattison passed away peacefully on Friday December 4, 2020, in his 90th year. He will be sadly missed by his sister Winnie McAllister, nephews Terry McAllister (Sharon Field), Michael McAllister, Billy Gaston; nieces Debra McAllister (Eric Sheffield), Alison McAllister (Jean Marc Pharand), Betty (Don) Oriet, Sally (Darko) Stracic, Sharon (Robert) Duncan, Betty Richards, Marguerite Cameron as well as many great-nieces and great-nephews. Predeceased by his parents Delbert and Dorothy (Pipher) Pattison, brothers William and Alvin and sisters Evangeline Gaston, Muriel Blue, Olive Love and nephew Bobby Gaston. A graveside service will be held in the spring of 2021. Interment Providence Bay Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Mindemoya Hospital Auxiliary or the Manitoulin Lodge as expressions of sympathy and may be made through SimpsonFuneralHome.ca.