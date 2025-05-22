JULES CALVIN SHAWANDA

Mukwa Dodem – Anishinaabenoswin –

Biboon Nibineshiiehns

(Snowbird)

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Jules Calvin Shawanda, who began his spiritual journey towards the western doorway at the tender age of 30. Jules lived a content life, dedicated to bringing joy and light to those around him and embracing a simple and humble existence. He endeavoured to teach others the importance of connecting with spirit and living life to its fullest. Loving son of Angela Cooper (Autwen) and Calvin Shawanda (Myrna), stepson to the late Sebastian Manitowabi, and a cherished friend to Nadine Recollet. Godson and nephew to Godfrey Jr. Shawanda and Sandra Sorbey. Jules was the treasured grandson of Shirley Pitawanakwat (Maurice Fox) and the late Adolphus Cooper, as well as much loved by his grandparents Virginia and Godfrey Sr. Shawanda. He was the adored brother of Malachi (Destiny), Lily and Sylvester, Olee, Peter, Tristan and Nicholas (predeceased) and niece Lydia. Jules will be deeply missed by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends, all of whom held him dear. Jules was a person of exceptional intellect and creativity, who expressed his vibrant spirit through art, music, singing, and songwriting. He was an open-minded and enlightened individual with a passion for reading and writing, particularly in composing his own music. Jules had a profound appreciation for the outdoors and cherished moments spent with his closest friends. Jules will always be remembered for his humour and kindness. He was a compassionate soul and lived life with openness and honesty. Jules graduated Bearh Training with Eco Canada at Cambrian College and completed the Surface Miner Training Program with Norcat. He worked for various private contractors in construction, and he also worked at Wikwemkoong Housing as a Labourer and at Cote Gold Mines. Visitation and Sacred Fire was held at the Kaboni Church on Saturday, May 17, 2025 at 4 pm. The Funeral Service and Burial followed on Monday, May 19, 2025 at St. Daniel’s Church in Kaboni. Interment took place at Kaboni Cemetery.