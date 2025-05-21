Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service welcomes Tammy Duffy as Inspector

WIIKWEMKOONG – May 20, 2025 – The Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service (WTPS) is pleased to announce the appointment of Tammy Duffy as a full-time Inspector, police service second in command to the Chief of Police. With an extensive background in law enforcement and community service, Inspector Duffy brings a wealth of experience and dedication to her new role.

“I am thrilled to join the Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service as the Inspector,” said Inspector Duffy. “My passion has always been to serve others in meaningful and challenging ways, and this role allows me to do just that. I am also delighted to return closer to home on Manitoulin Island, where my family roots are.”

Inspector Duffy’s academic journey began at the University of Windsor, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology and Criminology. This foundation provided her with a deep understanding of the complex social structures that shape our world.

Sergeant Jamie Shawanda (left) and Quartermaster Ashley Assiniwe-Bennett pin Inspector Tammy Duffy’s new rank epaulets during a celebration with members of the Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service on May 20, 2025.

Following her university education, Inspector Duffy attended Humber College and obtained her Funeral Director’s License, a profession she has proudly held for 25 years. Her experience in providing compassionate care during vulnerable times taught her invaluable lessons about presence, empathy, and dignity.

In 2012, Inspector Duffy furthered her career by attending the Ontario Police College before spending ten years with the Kawartha Lakes Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police on the front lines of community policing. She later served as Area Crime Sergeant in Sioux Lookout for the Northwest Region of Ontario where she supervised five communities including three remote fly-in First Nations.

Inspector Duffy has managed multiple major case investigations requiring coordinated efforts across multiple remote jurisdictions, an experience that honed both technical knowledge and empathetic leadership skills. Further, Inspector Duffy was deployed on twelve occasions to the Pikangikum First Nation, an experience that enriched her understanding of the unique challenges facing Indigenous communities’ and the importance of culturally informed policing practices.

“We are incredibly fortunate to welcome Tammy Duffy to the force as the Inspector,” said Ron Gignac, Chief of Police, WTPS. “Her dedication and work ethic are truly exemplary, and her extensive experience in both law enforcement and community service will be invaluable to our team. Tammy’s commitment to culturally informed policing aligns perfectly with our mission, and we are excited to have her join us in serving our community.”

The Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service looks forward to working alongside such an accomplished professional who shares the force’s commitment to taking a culturally sensitive approach to policing that is rooted deeply in respect and resilience.