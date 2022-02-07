KATRINE ISHBEL HOWE (Newall)

April 10, 1921 – January 26, 2022

Katrine passed suddenly on January 26, 2022 at the Markham-

Stouffville Hospital. Born in Malvern, Ontario on April 10, 1921 to William and Isobel Newall, she was raised along with her older sister Elspeth (Happy), in a loving home that valued kindness, generosity, the Presbyterian Church, their Scottish heritage and family connections. She wed Vernon Howe in 1963 and enjoyed 30 years of happy marriage before his death in 1993. Before meeting Vernon, Katrine worked as a court stenographer with her sister Elspeth, and then at Ontario Hydro. Following the death of their father, the two sisters took over and successfully ran his filtration and engineering business. The sisters were long-time residents of Scarborough Township and also for many years, frequently entertained family and friends at “Wind Whistle” farm near Cannington. One of their greatest joys was the time spent at Kenewallyn, a cottage built by their father on Manitoulin Island. They spent 68 idyllic summers there, becoming honourary “haweaters”, and in 2010, donated land on Mystic Bay to the Nature Conservancy ofCanada as a thank you. Well into their 80s, the sisters decided in the early 2000s to move lock, stock and barrel to Victoria B.C., making new adventures and friendships wherever they went. Upon Elspeth’s death in 2015, Katrine moved back to her Malvern roots. Katrine’s life was full of family, friends, poodles and fun. Her quick wit and practical approach to life were accompanied by a sense of humour, a genuine interest in people and an engaging smile. Her signature “Oh really?”, “Why not?” and “Well that’s just marvelous!” will be remembered by many. Katrine loved people and people loved her back, wherever she went. While we will all miss her, Katrine has left the greatest legacy – a boat load of laughter, kindness and wonderful memories. Her loss will be deeply felt by her family – step-children, Vernon Howe Jr., Pauline (McCaffery), Margaret (Heyland) and their families, the Newall’s, Milne’s and many dear friends. Sincere thanks to the staff at Memory Care, Amica Unionville – Danielle et al, and to Kathy Kruschel and Paul and Stephanie Newall for the care Katrine received over the last few years. A Celebration of Life for Katrine will be held at a later date. Katrine’s ashes rested at the Dixon-Garland Funeral Home, 166 Main St N, Markham, Ontario. Charity donations can be made to the Nature Conservancy of Canada and Alzheimer Society of Canada.