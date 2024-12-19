In loving memory of Kenneth (Ken) Fogg, Monday, December 16, 2024. It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Ken Fogg, beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend, who passed away at his home with his wife Rena by his side at the age of 77. Ken was predeceased by his parents, Lou Fogg and Mary Fogg (nee Wagg). Born in Windsor, Ontario on February 13, 1947, Ken grew up in Gore Bay. Ken worked for Glencore for 30 years, a job that brought him immense pride. Ken leaves behind a legacy of love, joy and unforgettable memories that will forever live in our hearts. Ken was a man who truly loved life. His enthusiasm for living was infectious, and he had an uncanny ability to make those around him smile, laugh and cherish every moment. Ken was preceded in death by his first wife, Lorna Fogg (nee Gervais), with whom he shared seven years of marriage, love and partnership, having been together several years before that. Together, they built a family and a lifetime of cherished memories that remain a lasting legacy. He spoke of Lorna often and his love for Lorna never faded, her memory always remained close to his heart. He was the proud father of Kevin Barnes (Tia) and Natalie Beauchamp (Kevin); proud grandfather of Megan Beauchamp and Ty Beauchamp (Griffin); great-grandfather to Hanna and Lily.He had a deep love for his wife, Rena Fogg (nee Collins), whom he married after rekindling a love that began many years ago. Ken and Rena first met and dated as teenagers. Life took them in different directions for a time, but their love story didn’t end there. They reunited later in life and were married, proving that true love only grows stronger with time. Their partnership was a beautiful example of enduring love, respect and the joy that comes with finding your soulmate. They had a life filled with adventures, shared passions, and the kind of companionship that many only dreams of. with whom they shared a beautiful life together. Their love story was one of unwavering devotion, mutual respect, and countless cherished moments. Ken was a proud father to Pamela Stephens (Philip), Craig Collins (Melissa) and his role as a grandfather to Nathan Stephens (Lesley), Carter Stephens (Jess), Alicia, Mason and Tamara; great- grandfather to Jace, Brayden and Meadow whom brought him immeasurable pride and joy. Family was at the centreof his world, and he dedicated himself to making sure they knew how loved they were. He was always there for a comforting word, a helping hand or simply to share a good laugh. He had many passions throughout his life, but some of his greatest joys came from his love of old cars and boats, most recently his Rat rod which he had his eye on since 2012! He was captivated by the timeless beauty and craftsmanship of classic automobiles. His collection of vintage cars was more than just a hobby; it was a reflection of his meticulous nature and his appreciation for history, design and the simple pleasures of life, or taking a boat ride on the water, his face lighting up with excitement at the mere thought of either. When attending car shows or spending time on the lake with family and friends, Ken was truly in his element. He also had an extensive circle of friends, each of whom was touched by his kindness, generosity and adventurous spirit, to name a few Bert and Bev Wostinek, Willis Campbell, Don Carter, John Carter and Chris Hollier whom Ken grew up with and has many cherished memories. His ability to connect with people and make them feel special was one of his greatest gifts. He loved bringing people together, hosting get-togethers, and sharing his warmth and joy with everyone he met.Visitation was at 11 am to 12 noon with service from 12 noon to 1 pm with a Celebration of his Life, which was held on Friday, December 20, 2024 at Gordon Hall. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Angel Bus at the Manitoulin Lodge in Gore Bay, Ontario. Lunch followed. While we mourn his passing, we take comfort in knowing that his spirit will live on in the many lives he touched and the memories he created. Ken lived his life to the fullest, and we will continue to honour his legacy by embracing life with the same passion, love and joy he so effortlessly shared with all of us. Rest in peace Ken. You will always be in our hearts. BourcierFuneralHome.ca.