PEARL KATHLEEN THOMPSON

(Wood)

October 19, 1924 – December 15, 2024

It is with sadness that the family of Pearl announce her death on Sunday, December 15, 2024. She has been reunited with her husband Roland Davidson Thompson (December 10, 1915 – November 1, 2009). Pearl was born on Sunday, October 19, 1924 in Travellers Rest, Prince Edward Island to John C. and Ruby (Rubina Sweet) Wood. Pearl was predeceased by her parents and siblings Luella Cotton (Lawson), Lloyd Wood (Velda), Mildred (four years), Claude (10 months) and Velda MacDonald. Pearl is survived by her sister Evelyn Callbeck (Keith predeceased) and brother John Wood (Olive). All the children except Mildred and Claude, who died of pneumonia a week apart, have lived to be over 90. Pearl was the loving and cherished mother of Erwin Thompson, Roger Thompson, Beverley Mackwood (Peter Archambault) and Joy Thompson. She will be greatly missed by her grandchildren Sarah Frampton (Trevor), Christopher Thompson (Amy Henson), Gilda Mackwood, Emily Murphy (Chuck) and Laura Bainborough (partner Brent Lee). Pearl was a dear loving great-grandmother to Lauren Frampton, Alice Murphy and Jacob Murphy. She will be remembered by many nieces and nephews of the Wood and Thompson families. Pearl grew up on a farm. Due to the hardships of the time, she left school early and worked several jobs before marrying Roland on July 11, 1945. Three children were born within four years. In May of 1950, Roland, as did so many people of that era, left Prince Edward Island, with his brother and brother’s family, in search of work in the Ontario mines. When Roland found work with INCO in Levack, Pearl left Prince Edward Island and followed, travelling by train, with three young children, arrived in Levack in August of 1950. Thereafter, Pearl and Roland returned each summer to their beloved Prince Edward Island with their four children in tow, to visit their many relatives. During their trips, the children experienced Pearl’s immense driving skills, while also evading speeding tickets. When the children were older, Pearl held numerous part-time jobs, which gave her a great sense of independence. Pearl was an excellent cook and baker, and took great care in the maintenance of the household. Pearl was an excellent seamstress, having created many costumes for Joy’s recitals over the years. Pearl liked to entertain and very much enjoyed card games. Pearl was involved in the U.C.W. and was a delegate to Sudbury Presbytery from St. John’s United Church in Levack for many years. Pearl and Roland moved to Gore Bay in 1978. They attended Lyons Memorial United Church. After Roland’s death, Pearl attended the Silver Water United Church where Erwin was a pastor. Pearl moved to Meadowbrook Retirement Home, Lively in August of 2014 until a stroke in April of 2023 resulted in her move to Manitoulin Lodge, Gore Bay where she received excellent care with special thanks to Gloria. Pearl was strong-willed and determined to the end. Her 100th birthday was celebrated in October with cake and lobster, to Pearl’s great delight. A Funeral Service will take place at Simpson’s Funeral Home, Gore Bay sometime in the spring of 2025 with Reverend Janice Frame officiating. Donations may be made to St. Andrew’s United Church, Silver Water or to the Gore Bay Manitoulin Lodge, Volunteer Programme, P.O. Box 457, Gore Bay, Ontario POP IHO or via e-transfer to manitoulinauxillary@gmail.com. Please share your thoughts, memories and photos at www.simpsonfuneralhome.ca.