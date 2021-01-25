KENNETH ROY ELFORD

February 27, 1932 – January 17, 2021

In loving memory of Kenneth Roy Elford who passed away peacefully at the Manitoulin Centennial Manor on Sunday, January 17, 2021 at the age of 88 with his family by his side. Ken is survived by his partner and friend Jean McCulligh, son Gregg, siblings Ruth (Wally Cully, predeceased), Jean (Slim Field), Bud (predeceased) (Marjorie Elford) and Kathleen Mallet (predeceased). Ken was a long-time resident of Toronto who excelled in the music industry. Upon his retirement he moved to Manitoulin. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Northern Canada Evangelical Mission. Please share your thoughts, memories and photos at IslandFuneralHome.ca.