BETTY JANE SAELENS

May 23, 1941 – January 15, 2021

It is with great sadness the family announces the passing of Betty Jane Saelens in her 80th year, on Friday, January 15, 2021 after battling Alzheimer’s and then succumbing to COVID-19. Betty was born on May 23, 1941 on the Aundeck Omni Kaning First Nation on Manitoulin Island, Ontario. She is predeceased by her loving husband Harry Saelens, parents Stanley and Veronica McGraw, her brothers–in-law Robert Cranney and Rolland Bebamash. Survived by her children Bob (Jenny) McGraw, Victor King, Joy Anne Estey, Richard (Theresa), Steve (Cindy) and Terry (Sue). Her siblings Gladys King, Joan Cranney, Irvin McGraw, Gordon McGraw, Fred (Karen) McGraw, Kathy Bebamash, Beverly (Bruce) Wilson, Audrey (John) Stone and Vern (Shauna) McGraw. Her legacy will live on through her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Betty grew up on Aundeck Omni Kaning First Nation. She moved to Tillsonburg in 1965 where she lived for the remainder of her years. She served as past president of the Ladies’ Auxiliary, Branch 153 Varnavair Legion in Tillsonburg. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren and listening to music, yard sales and welcoming people into her home to view and purchase her antiques. Cremation has taken place. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private service will be held at a later date before an inurnment at the Tillsonburg Cemetery. Memorial donations payable by cheque to the Canadian Alzheimer’s Society may be made by contacting Ostrander’s Funeral Home, 43 Bidwell Street, Tillsonburg, Ontario (1-519-842-5221) who has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Personal condolences and favourite memories can be shared at OstrandersFuneralHome.com.