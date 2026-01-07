Kohyn Eshkawkogan credited for helping lead Ottawa 67’s team to first in OHL standings

M’CHIGEENG—Don’t look now but the Ottawa 67’s of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) was tied for first place in league standings at the Christmas break. And one of the leaders of the team is defenceman Kohyn Eshkawkogan of Little Current and M’Chigeeng First Nation.

“I would say the younger guys are helping to make a big difference; they have super energy and want to do well in the league,” Kohyn said in explaining the teams’ success this season. He spent the Christmas holiday with his family on Manitoulin. “Every player on the team has bought into the team concept, with everyone having a role and carrying out this role to the best of their ability.”

“Things are going really well for our team so far and at the (Christmas) break we are leading the league in points, tied with Windsor,” Kohyn told The Expositor.

While the 67’s missed the playoffs last season, they have completely turned things around this season and at the break they stand as the OHL’s top team in league standings with a 25-7-1-1 record.

The 67’s website page reported on the teams good fortunes this year, naming several players for the turnaround, including, “the team’s two superstar youngsters in Kohyn Eshkawkogan, who leads the team in assists with 25 and 67’s blueliners in points with 27, and forward Brock Chitaroni.”

Kohyn explained the 67’s has a few older players from last year’s team, but has a lot more younger players, and some rookies this year.

“I’m getting a lot of minutes of ice time, including being on the power play and the extra guy on/off the penalty kill,” Kohyn told The Expositor.

While he had a great rookie season last year, he has improved his play this year. “I’d probably say it is due to the work I put out last summer, and this being an extra year in the league has helped a lot,” said Kohyn.

Kohyn took part in a community Christmas event on Monday, December 22 at his hometown arena at the M’Chigeeng First Nation arena. He made a special appearance at the event, which included a gaming trailer, free skating for all ages, a free canteen serving burgers and hotdogs and firepits for roasting marshmallows.

“The event went really well, and it was great to see and skate with all the kids,” added Kohyn.

Kohyn flew back to Ottawa on December 26 after visiting with family and friends over the Christmas break.