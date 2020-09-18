Kyle Noble wins men’s championship

GORDON – Twin brothers in the Noble family took the first two spots in the annual Manitoulin Golf club championships, held this past weekend.

Despite very difficult weather conditions for most of the two-day (Saturday-Sunday) 36-hole tournaments, especially on Sunday with rain and high winds making it difficult to play—let alone play well—there were some good scores posted.

Kyle Noble won the men’s club championship with a score of 81 on Sunday. His score of 81 on Sunday followed a Saturday 18-hole round score of 83.

After the first round, brother Kurtis Noble, who finished second overall in the tournament, two strokes behind the leader, led the way with a score of 80.

For his efforts, Kyle Noble was presented with the Manitoulin Golf Club championship trophy and received a Manitoulin Golf hat. He will get his own private parking spot at the golf course.