LAWRENCE DAVID LANE

1946 – 2022

It is with saddened hearts we announce the passing of Lawrence (Larry) David Lane on October 23, 2022 at the age of 75. Devoted husband to Sheila Foster-Lane. Loving father to Dr. Jeremy Lane (Marcée), Jennifer Lane (Brian Rossmajer), Candy Foster and Jason Potzinger (Tricia). He will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren: Mark, Tessa, Jack, Josh, Isabella, Noah, Justyn, Olivia and Abigail. Dear brother of Lola (David Langford), Rhonda (Charlie Smith), Doug Lane (Linda), Marta (the late Dr. Joseph Wong), Lori (Ron Erwin) and Tammy (Mike Kennedy). He will be missed by many nieces, nephews and extended family. Predeceased by his parents Lloyd and Evelyn Lane, and his brother Peter. In keeping with Larry’s wishes, cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, donations to the Canadian Mental Health Association of Niagara will be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at CCBSCares.ca.