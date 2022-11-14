PAULA LOUISE

WEADICK-ANDREWS

April 15, 1965 – November 5, 2022

It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of Paula Weadick-Andrews on November 5, 2022 at the Sudbury General Hospital. Dear mother of Michael Andrews and Emily Fox (Junior), and loving grandmother of Rosen Fox and Goldie Fox. Cherished partner to Joel Hurley. Dear sister to Pat (Debbie) Weadick, Carmen (Norm) Klassen, Lynn (Paul predeceased) Mulzet, Sandra (Gary predeceased) Smith and Tony (Wendy) Weadick. Paula will be deeply missed by her in-laws; Georgina Cordoba, Irene and Matthew Sanderson and Susie and Tony Korslick, as well as her many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was the daughter of the late Barbara (nee Gibner) and the late Bud Weadick. Paula was a very fun-loving person, who loved living on Manitoulin Island. Paula spent her childhood summers at her family’s camp on Lake Kagawong. She was so happy to return to the Island permanently, living in Gore Bay while spending her summers at camp on Lake Kagawong with her wonderful dog Calvin. A Celebration of Paula’s Life will be held on Manitoulin Island at a later date.