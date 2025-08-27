Leanne Lewis’s Royal Lepage Real Estate office moving to uptown Mindemoya

MINDEMOYA—Leanne Lewis and her Remax Team Lewis have been making waves in the local real estate market. This past weekend, Ms. Lewis and her team held a grand opening of their new office located in downtown Mindemoya, right beside the Mindemoya Foodland and Cindy’s Fashions.

“We’re really excited to be moving to uptown Mindemoya,” said Ms. Lewis, noting the location is central to Manitoulin.

The grand opening was well-attended, with Central Manitoulin Mayor Richard Stephens doing the honours in cutting the ribbon to officially open the location.

Ms. Lewis is the team lead for RLP North Heritage Realty on Manitoulin. The brokerage firm led land deals on the Island with 24 percent of all transactions, according to the Sudbury Real Estate Board, referring to 2024.

Along with her team of realtors, Karen Bond and real estate agent Corey McCutcheon, Ms. Lewis said she is eager to be in her new location and looking forward to assisting Islanders with their real estate transactions.

The celebrations included live music and a free barbecue, with Mindemoya Foodland owner Andrew Orr assisting in the flipping burgers department.

Ms. Lewis is well-known on Manitoulin Island for her Cambodian Challenge for Shelter, a fundraising effort aimed at helping women and children find “safety, hope and a brighter future.”

“A huge thank you to Andrew Orr of Mindemoya Foodland for his generosity and partnership,” said Ms. Lewis. The Royal LePage Canada Shelter Foundation raised $4,537,974 since 2020 and has surpassed its 2024 target. The foundation’s goals benefit from an average of $631.50 donation from agent commissions, with 2,746 commission donors, and a $100,000 boost from corporate donations.