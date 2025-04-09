Legion stalwart awarded King Charles III coronation medal

LITTLE CURRENT—Roy Eaton’s face and voice are among the most familiar on Manitoulin Island, given his long career as an educator, his activism in support of marine tourism through lectures and workshops at the Toronto International Boat Show and his work on behalf of veterans through organizations such as ANAVETS and the Royal Canadian Legion. It is in the latter capacity that Mr. Eaton was recently honoured with a King Charles III Coronation Medal by the Royal Canadian Legion’s Dominion Command.

“I feel so humbled and honoured at the same time,” said Mr. Eaton, who admits he is “heavily involved” with the Legion, currently holding five separate offices with the Legion at the branch, zone, district and (times two) at the provincial level.

“I must say ‘humbled’,” said Mr. Eaton, “because I believe there are so many others who do so much more than me.”

The presentation itself was something of a sign of our times, as it took place via the video conferencing software Zoom. “It was a humbling and moving experience to receive mine from RCL Ontario Command President Derek Moore,” said Mr. Eaton.

The King Charles III Coronation Medal commemorates the coronation of His Majesty King Charles III as King of Canada. The medal is administered by the Chancellery of Honours at Rideau Hall.

During the anniversary year, 30,000 medals are being awarded across the country, of which 4,000 recognize members of the Canadian Armed Forces.

The ribbon, from which the medal is suspended, is identical to the British Coronation Medal ribbon and is inspired by the King Edward VII Coronation Medal ribbon issued in 1902.