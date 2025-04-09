Manitoulin Country 103 CHAW-FM nominated for Country Music Association station award

HAMILTON—Manitoulin’s own Country 103 CHAW-FM radio station has once again been nominated for the 13th Annual Country Music Association of Ontario’s Radio Station of the Year (small market) Award. The nomination for the award follows a long tradition for the radio station—stretching back to its very inception as a non-profit startup.

“Always a bridesmaid, never a bride,” laughed co-owner Kelly (KT) Timmermans when asked about the award. “I think this is the 10th—maybe more than that.” More than that, indeed. The station has been nominated in the small station category every year since at least 2013 (when the station was known as CFRM and nominated as a small station in a ‘secondary’ market). CHAW itself has been on the airwaves since 2016 and has been nominated every year since.

“It has been an honour,” said Ms. Timmermans, “and humbling. There are a lot of country radio stations out there and to think we, in our ‘micro’ market have made that list every year is amazing.”

What makes the nomination truly special is that the nomination (and awards) come from the CMAO membership. That’s country music artists, managers, corporations and fans who have signed up as members of the CMAO.

A single member who has purchased and holds a current, valid membership is entitled to one vote per applicable award category. Each colleague or bandmate who has been registered under a Corporate Membership is also entitled to one vote per applicable CMAOntario Award category. Unfortunately, fan memberships do not include voting privileges.

Also nominated for the award along with CHAW-FM are: Country 89 (CKYY-FM, Welland); Country 93 (CKYC-FM, Owen Sound); K Country 93.7 (CKOU-FM, Georgina); Pure Country 106 (CICX-FM, Orillia) and The Ranch 100.1 (CHLP-FM, Listowel).