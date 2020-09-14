LESLIE ALEXANDER HARPER

JUNE 10, 1936 – SEPTEMBER 3, 2020

It is with great sorrow that the family announces the passing of Leslie, Thursday September 3rd, at St Joseph’s General Hospital in Elliot Lake. Beloved husband of the late Lois Harper, loving father of Cathy (Marcel), Karen (Roger), Bonnie (Jerry pre deceased) and Kevin (Lynn). Cherished grandfather of Tyler, Mandy, Jesse, Jordan, Ryan, Hannah, Jeffrey, Corey and great grandfather of William, Ryleigh, Dean, Finn, Benjamin and Harrison. As were his wishes, simple cremation and no service. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution to the Elliot Lake Food Bank would be greatly appreciated by his family. At this time the family would like to express their gratitude to Nevi from Bayshore for her kind and compassionate care. You are an amazing nurse. Thank you. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Alternative Funeral Services.

Our Father’s Garden

Our Father kept a garden.

A garden of the heart;

He planted all the good things,

That gave our lives their start.

He turned us to the sunshine,

And encouraged us to dream:

Fostering and nurturing

The seeds of self-esteem.

And when the winds and rain came,

He protected us enough;

But not too much because he knew

We would stand up strong and tough.

His constant good example,

Always taught us right from wrong;

Markers for our pathway that will last

a lifetime long.

We are our Father’s garden,

We are his legacy.

Thank you Dad we love you

(author unknown)

“The only things in life that are free are true love and a home grown tomatoes”

-Les Harper