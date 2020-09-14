JEREMIAH JASON STEPHENS

May 8, 1977 – August 30, 2020

In loving memory of Jeremiah Jason Stephens, Jeremiah passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at the age of 43. Beloved by his grandparents Archie and Laura Stephens and Eli and Charlotte McGregor (all predeceased). Survived by his proud parents Laurence and Celina Stephens. Stepson of Al Hachey. Survived by his siblings Debra Stephens, Laurence Stephens (Jenifer Stirling), Kyla Stephens, Ashlee (Mat Harmer), Jordan Stephens and Scott Garnie. Jeremiah will be missed by his aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Family and friends will gathered at Island Funeral Home for visitation on Moday, September 7, 2020 from noon until 3 pm. Funeral service was on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 1 pm with Pastor Jonathan Edralin officiating. Cremation to followed. Memorial donations may be made to Institute for Advancements in Mental Health. Please share your thoughts, memories and photos at

IslandFuneralHome.ca.

To Jeremy,

God saw you getting tired

when a cure was not to be.

So he wrapped his arms around you

and whispered “Come to Me”.

You didn’t deserve what you went through,

so He gave you rest.

God’s garden must be beautiful,

He only takes the best.

And when we saw you sleeping

so peaceful and free from pain;

we could not wish you back

to suffer that again.

You were the most beautiful Mother’s Day gift

a mother could ever recieve.

I will thank God every day

for you being with me.

Love Mom