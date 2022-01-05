Letter: A constructive thought on taming a dangerous intersection

A truly grate concept

To the Expositor:

Regarding the recent article (‘Central councillors, Mike Mantha unhappy with first glance at MTO ideas for hazardous intersection’, page 1, December 17, 2021) about a councillor’s frustration with the traffic accidents at the intersection of (Highways) 551 and 542, I do have a suggestion. Every summer I spend three weeks near Mindemoya and I know that intersection can be dangerous. On many country roads in Ontario, as you approach a stop sign, your tires hit a section of pavement that is grated and makes a loud noise in your car. It lets you know that you’re coming to a stop sign. It is called a rumble strip. I do know it works.

I hope this idea is useful,

Colleen Honderich

Kitchener