Arrest made in M’Chigeeng Hit and Run

Officers of the UCCM Anishnaabe Police Service have made an arrest with respect to the Fail to Remain Collision that took place on December 26th, 2021. As previously reported on December 26, 2021 shortly after 5:00 pm, UCCM Police Service received a report of a motor vehicle collision on the M’Chigeeng First Nation. In the collision, a 30 year old man from M’Chigeeng was travelling on a bicycle on Cross Hill Road. After the cyclist was struck, the driver fled the scene in the vehicle without rendering assistance to the victim or notifying emergency services. As all vehicle collisions affect our communities, this collision also had a large impact on M’Chigeeng and Manitoulin as a whole.



After an extensive investigation, Police Officers of the UCCM Police arrested a M’Chigeeng man on Thursday January 7th, 2022. From the onset of this investigation, Police received information from members of the public on a daily basis. Information provided to the Police allowed Officers to solidify this investigation and solve this case. Police are very appreciative of the assistance provided by members of the public, this speaks directly to the fact that people want and need to assist police to make our communities better and safer places to live.



The suspect vehicle involved in this collision has also been seized by Police. A search warrant has been obtained and a forensic examination of the vehicle is being conducted on the vehicle.



At this time the victim remains in the hospital recovering from injuries received during this collision. The exact nature and extent of the victim’s injuries are not fully known at this time as he continues through his rehabilitation and recovery process.

Charged in this incident is 37 year old Catlin Grant HARE of M’Chigeeng First Nation. Hare has been charged with “Failure to stop at an accident involving bodily harm” Section 320.16(2) and “Operation of a motor vehicle while Prohibited” Section 320.18.(1)(a) – All contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada. The accused is currently in custody awaiting a bail hearing on Friday January 7th, 2022

Anyone with additional facts on this investigation are asked to contact the UCCM Anishnaabe Police Service at 1-888-377-7135, or the Ontario Provincial Police Provincial Communication Centre at 1-888-310-1122. If you would like to remain anonymous, tips can also be directed to Sudbury Rainbow Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. On-line tips can also be submitted by going to the Sudbury Rainbow Crime Stoppers website.