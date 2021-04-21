Letter: A heartfelt thanks to all of those who spend their time to clean our ditches

To those who litter: leave your trash in your vehicles

To the Expositor:

Way to go, congratulations and thank you. I would like to thank the people who took the initiative to clean the ditch from White’s Point towards Little Current on Saturday, April 17. An impressive job, well done.

I counted over 15 bags of garbage and numerous piles of garbage collected. Once again, thank you for the effort to help clean up the horrible mess our ditches have become. Leave the trash in your vehicles, instead of the ditches. I think people need to learn not to litter. God’s Island is going to smother under all the garbage. May God bless everyone.



Yours truly,

B. Scott Orr

Sheguiandah

God’s Island World House of Worship

of Truth of Jesus Christ and God