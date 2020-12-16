Letter: A lack of vision

“Shame on all of you!”

EDITOR’S NOTE: The following is an open letter to the mayor and council of Central Manitoulin and has been reprinted here at the author’s request.

To Mayor Stephens and council:

Although it should come as no surprise, it still boggles my mind that council has so little vision.

Apparently, the final vote to demolish the Old School happens on December 17. Again, no surprise as it seems all of these decisions take place when the population of the Island drops. To add insult to injury you are doing it during COVID which makes it harder to gather and protest such a mindless endeavor. It seems council always tries for “out of sight, out of mind.”

It’s hard to believe that there has been little or no thought given to how useful this structure could be now that the tourist population has started to boom and will continue to do so.

Canada has discovered Manitoulin and one only has to look to Tobermory to see our fast-approaching future.

There are so many undiscovered possibilities in such a solid, beautiful and historic building. Some enterprising young entrepreneurs who see the potential in the area would gladly scoop it up, if it could be sold. That whole issue has always been such a grey area!

Sure, parking will be needed but getting it this way—seriously?!

I envision that someday your grandchildren will look ‘proudly’ at a parking lot and say, ‘My grandparents tore down a beautiful historic building and are responsible for this!’ Wow, what a legacy.

As I’ve said repeatedly, shame on all of you!

Lynn Quesnel

Big Lake and Collingwood